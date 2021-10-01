Ethiopian Airlines Offers Exclusive Discount for Delegates going to African Energy Week in Cape Town in November 2021

Offering discounts for African Energy Week 2021 delegates, Ethiopian Airlines is demonstrating a commitment to African destinations, African people, and African energy events

JOHANNESBURG, October 1 — Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s leading commercial airline and Ethiopia’s flag carrier, has partnered with African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 for its highly anticipated conference in Cape Town on the 9th-12th of November. By offering discounts for passengers traveling to AEW 2021 in November, Ethiopian Airlines will not only provide world-class transportation for regional and international delegates but reaffirms the airline’s commitment to African destinations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the terms of the partnership, Ethiopian Airlines will offer a 12% discount on both business and economy class fares. The discount can be attained by using the exclusive discount code – available at https://aew2021.com/travel/ – when purchasing flight tickets through the airline. The discount not only promotes the airline as the ideal mode of transport for delegates but AEW 2021 as Africa’s premier energy event.

Ethiopian Airlines represents Africa’s largest airline in terms of passengers carried, destinations served, fleet size, and revenue. With more than 12 million passengers in 2019, 131 aircraft in its fleet, and serving a network of 127 passenger destinations, the airline is not only the most prominent in Africa but is considered the world’s 4th largest airline regarding the number of countries served. With its extensive destination network, Ethiopian airlines will transport delegates from all over the world to Cape Town in November, further contributing to the success of the event.

“We are proud to have Ethiopian Airlines supporting AEW 2021 in Cape Town. As Africa’s largest and fastest-growing airline, Ethiopian’s commitment to African people and African business is exemplary. With an extensive global flight network, Ethiopian Airlines will bring delegates to Cape Town in November. Support by Ethiopian Airlines reaffirms the value of African events in 2021 and we are proud to see the ongoing commitment by industry giants such as this,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Having been crowned as the winner of the 2021 African Brand of the year award in the African Leadership Magazine Awards, Ethiopian Airlines has positioned itself as a highly competitive global airline. The airline has achieved its Vision 2025 – a comprehensive framework to achieve fast, profitable, sustainable growth by 2025 – seven years ahead of schedule, and has therefore introduced a Vision 2035 to maintain growth momentum. Accordingly, the airline represents the fastest-growing airline in Africa and will be a valuable partner for AEW 2021.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of the African Energy Chamber.

