DL Group Kenya

The leading investment group, investing in various high value sectors in the East African region & world wide.

Sharing Success

The DL Group of Companies is one of East Africa’s most prolific and diverse group of companies. Our business interests span the following five different industries:

Agribusiness

Real Estate

Energy

Special Economic Zones

Trading

Our experience in each of these five areas is quite vast. It spans years and in some cases, decades. Consequently, we are able to bring our vision of world class excellence to bear in all these key areas that we work in.

Our Global Headquarters are in Kenya but we have operations in three other regions as follows: