Former World Champ Casimero to Fight Namibia’s Nghitumbwa in Long-Awaited Manila Return

Staff Writer

MANILA, Philippines, May 6 — Filipino boxing fans are in for a treat as former world champion John Riel Casimero makes his return to the country after four years, taking on Namibia’s Fillipus Nghitumbwa in a super bantamweight bout at the Okada Resort Hotel in Parañaque City on May 13. The event, organized by Treasure Boxing Promotions in cooperation with Johnny Elorde Management International, features other exciting bouts including a challenge from fellow Filipino Weljon Mindoro to reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific super welterweight champion Takeshi Inoue of Japan in the chief supporting bout.

Casimero, who knocked out Mexican Cesar Ramirez in the 10th round to win the then-vacant WBO interim bantamweight belt in his last fight in Manila in August 2019, said, “It’s good to be back fighting on Philippine soil after four years.” He added, “I am very excited to fight in front of fellow Filipinos.”

Johnny Elorde, son of the legendary Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, believes Casimero’s upcoming bout could be a stepping stone for the 34-year-old fighter from Ormoc City as he seeks to become a four-division world champion. “John Riel is an exciting fighter, a world-class athlete with great charisma, so this is another great opportunity for him,” said Elorde.

The event also features flyweight Vince Paras taking on Japanese Ayumi Hanada, Carlo Demecillo battling Japanese Jun Ikegawa in a super bantamweight clash, and Giemel Magramo colliding with Thai fighter Phissanu Chimsunthorn in a super flyweight duel.

Arnel Baconaje will go up against Jhon Gemino for the vacant Philippine super featherweight belt, while John Vincent Pangga will face Jonathan Francisco in a six-round bantamweight bout.

The fights will begin at 11 a.m., providing an opportunity for boxing enthusiasts to witness an exciting day of bouts featuring top-notch fighters. – Namibia Daily News