Father reverses over own daughter at Katima Mulilo

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 12 May 2022 – In a tragic accident at Soweto location at Katima Mulilo on Wednesday evening a man reversing his vehicle struck his nine-year-old daughter.

Inspector Sitali Kisco of the Namibian police said a Chinese national Lin Rong Hua (39) bumped into his nine-year-old daughter Lin Zhi at around 18h40 in his yard.

The child was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered, the suspect has not yet been arrested and police investigations continue. – Namibia Daily News