NBL COMMITTED TO ROAD SAFETY

WINDHOEK, Dec. 8 — With road accidents and fatalities on Namibian roads peaking during the festive season, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) – a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group and member of the Namibia Road Safety Forum (NRSF) – has re-affirmed its commitment to the national road safety campaign for the 2021 December holidays.

NBL remains an advocate for responsible consumption. NBL, through its ‘Don’t Drink and Drive campaign, which is aimed at promoting safer and accident-free roads in Namibia, sponsored the Namibian Police Force (NAMPOL) with 500 cases of its water brand, AquaSplash. Valued at N$ 82 500, this donation will support the efforts of frontline officers who will be stationed at roadblocks during the festive season. NBL further sponsored breathalyzer equipment disposables worth N$53 700 as a token of support for the work done by the Namibian Police to keep our roads safe – a worthy cause and effort that speaks directly to the O&L Group Purpose, ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’.

NBL Managing Director (MD), Marco Wenk: “As the global COVID-19 pandemic has and still greatly impacts our country, we have already seen an alarming number of fatal road accidents this year. Road safety is the responsibility of each one of us and all Namibians must therefore join forces to tackle this enormous challenge we face daily as a nation for our society to move towards a safer future”.

The NBL sponsorship will be effectively spread in usage at roadblocks in six (6) regions: Hardap, Khomas, Erongo, Oshikoto, Oshana, and Otjozondjupa.

According to NAMPOL Major General J. S. Shikongo, Deputy Inspector-General for Operations: “The festive season is characterized by an increased number of road users traveling to various destinations. The increased vehicle population on our national roads and the behaviors of road users demand higher levels of vigilance and preparedness. We truly appreciate NBL’s continued unwavering support for the work of law enforcement, particularly during this time of festivities where the police need a helping hand to ensure traffic laws are enforced.”

Wenk further urged Namibian motorists and holidaymakers: “Pace yourself, Know the limits, Don’t Drink and Drive, and enjoy a safe and pleasant holiday.”