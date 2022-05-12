Walvis Bay Round Table donates blankets to His House of Care

By Foibe N Paavo

WALVIS BAY, 12 May 2022 – Round Table Walvis Bay kicked off their Winter Knights campaign for 2022 by distributing 20 blankets to His House of Care, a frail care organisation, in the harbour town on Thursday afternoon.

Round Table Southern Africa is a professional, non-political, non-denominational association made up of men between the ages of 18 to 40.

Round Table aims to promote social welfare and encourage the winds of change to support and help the needy get through winter under the theme ‘Winter Knights’. The campaign started on 12 May. – Namibia Daily News