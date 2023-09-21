President Geingob’s Speech: A Clarion Call for Global Solidarity

Benjamin Wickham

New York, September 21 – President Dr. Hage G. Geingob of Namibia delivered a powerful and impassioned address at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, held in New York. In his speech, President Geingob tackled critical global issues, emphasizing the need for unity, collaboration, and immediate action to address pressing challenges facing the world.

President Geingob began by congratulating the newly elected President of the 78th Session of the General Assembly and expressing Namibia’s commitment to support the priorities set forth: Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability. He also extended gratitude to the outgoing President of the 77th Session for his diligent work.

The central theme of the session, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, progress, and sustainability for all,” was a focal point of President Geingob’s address. He echoed UN Secretary-General António Guterres’s warning that unless immediate action is taken, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development might remain an unfulfilled aspiration.

The COVID-19 pandemic, President Geingob noted, has led to an increase in extreme poverty for the first time in a generation. It has underscored the stark reality that, halfway to the Global Goals, the world is at risk of missing its targets. In response, President Geingob called for a reset and renewed partnership efforts to accelerate investments in critical areas such as healthcare, renewable energy, education, clean water, and sanitation.

President Geingob emphasized the urgent need to bridge the gap between wealth and poverty. He underscored that this inequality is not just a moral concern but a threat to global stability. Inclusive prosperity is essential, and he looked ahead to the Summit of the Future as an opportunity to prioritize reforms that can invigorate the Global Goals and the broader UN-reform agenda.

Regarding technology, President Geingob emphasized the importance of ensuring developing countries are not left behind in the digital revolution. Access to technology, he argued, can bridge gaps in education, healthcare, and economic development. He encouraged fostering an environment conducive to technology transfer, adoption, skills development, and collaboration.

Climate change was another crucial issue President Geingob tackled in his address. He highlighted the necessity of the energy transition and called on developed nations to fulfil their climate pledges by providing financial and technological support to developing countries.

Namibia’s proactive stance on climate change was notable in the President’s speech. The country has committed to mobilizing sustainable climate financing and is developing large-scale green hydrogen projects, representing a significant step towards decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors.

Namibia’s efforts also extend to green industrialization, as exemplified by the Oshivela project by HyIron, which aims to produce industrial iron with net-zero emissions. Additionally, the country is working on green shipping corridors, demonstrating its commitment to clean energy and sustainable practices.

President Geingob concluded his address by underlining the importance of multilateralism and global unity in addressing unprecedented global challenges. He stressed that by working together, the international community can reverse the worst effects of global warming, global inequality, pandemics, and conflicts.

His call for unity and immediate action resonated deeply in a world facing an array of interconnected crises. President Geingob’s speech at the 78th UN General Assembly served as a compelling reminder that challenges can be overcome when nations unite, and the global community works together towards shared goals of peace, progress, and sustainability.

The speech was not only a message from Namibia but a call to action for the entire world to come together and make tangible progress towards a better future for all.