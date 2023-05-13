Exciting Clash in Manila: Casimero and Nghitumbwa Set for Regional Title Showdown

Staff Writer

CEBU CITY, Philippines, May 13 — In a highly anticipated regional title fight, former three-division world champion John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero and Fillipus Nghitumbwa have successfully passed the mandatory weigh-in. The stage is now set for their clash at the Okada Manila Hotel and Casino in Manila, Philippines.

Casimero, known for his previous accomplishments as the World Boxing Organization (WBO) world bantamweight champion, will be stepping into the super bantamweight division for the first time. The skilled fighter effortlessly met the weight requirement at 121.6 pounds, as did his opponent Nghitumbwa, who currently holds the WBO Global super bantamweight title.

The fight, scheduled for 12 rounds, promises an intense battle between the two talented boxers. The event is being promoted by Casimero’s newest promoters, Japan-based Treasure Boxing Promotions, led by former world champion Masayuki Ito.

Casimero, a 34-year-old fighter hailing from Merida, Leyte, aims to reclaim his status as a world champion. His first challenge on this journey is to dethrone the visiting African fighter, Nghitumbwa, who stands an inch taller at 5-foot-5 compared to Casimero’s 5-foot-4.

Despite the height difference, Casimero holds several advantages going into the bout. With a record of 32 wins, including 22 knockouts, and only four defeats, he brings a wealth of experience to the ring. In his previous match last December, Casimero showcased his skills by scoring a second-round knockout against the taller Ryo Akaho of Japan.

On the other hand, this will be Nghitumbwa’s first time fighting outside of Namibia. With a record of 12 wins and 1 loss, including an impressive 11 knockouts, he faces a tough challenge in Casimero. The Filipino fighter’s experience and the support of a partisan crowd give him a significant edge.

As the boxing world eagerly awaits this showdown, fans anticipate a thrilling display of skill, determination, and the fierce spirit of competition. Casimero and Nghitumbwa’s clash in Manila is set to ignite the ring and create boxing magic.

– Namibia Daily News