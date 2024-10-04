Namibia to host CAF African Schools Football Championships

WINDHOEK, Oct. 4 — Namibia will host the 2024 African Schools Football Championship | COSAFA Qualifier in the port town of Walvis Bay from October 11 to 13. This will be the third regional preliminary competition for the U-15 tournament after its debut in 2022. Meanwhile, It is the first time that the event will take place in Namibia, following previous qualifiers in Malawi and Zimbabwe. Teams will compete for a spot in the continental finals for both boys and girls categories, said a statement. According to Patrice Motsepe, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), this initiative gives young players their first experience of competing on a larger stage. In the 2022 qualifiers, six boys teams and five girls teams participated. The boys were divided into two groups, while the girls played in a round-robin format. Last year, South Africa won both the boys and girls titles in Harare, Zimbabwe, marking their second consecutive championship win. (Xinhua)

