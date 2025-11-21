Trending Now
Africa

EU, UNHCR, WFP sign deal to boost refugee aid efforts in Rwanda

November 21, 2025

KIGALI, Nov. 21 — The European Union (EU), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) have signed an agreement to facilitate the implementation of a project to help refugees in Rwanda and host communities.

According to a joint statement issued Wednesday, the three-year project is designed to support 3,200 refugee families and 800 host community families to achieve greater self-reliance in addressing their basic needs.

“By supporting 4,000 refugee and host community households to graduate into sustainable livelihoods, we are demonstrating the power of strong partnerships to drive tangible, lasting change and strengthen the resilience of communities,” Rwandan Minister in Charge of Emergency Management Albert Murasira was quoted as saying.

Andrea Bagnoli, WFP country director, said the new initiative opens a new chapter where refugees are seen not as “beneficiaries” but as entrepreneurs, active contributors to the community and the Rwandan economy.

Rwanda currently hosts over 136,000 refugees, the majority from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi, according to the latest UNHCR data. (Xinhua)

