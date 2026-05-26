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AU calls for renewed commitment to building prosperous Africa
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AU calls for renewed commitment to building prosperous Africa

May 26, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, May 26– African leaders on Monday called for renewed commitment to building a peaceful, integrated and prosperous continent as Africa Day was commemorated at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Africa Day marks the continent’s struggle for independence and unity, as well as the founding of the Organization of African Unity in 1963, the predecessor of the AU.

Speaking at the event, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the AU Commission, recalled the suffering Africans endured under colonial rule.

“Colonial powers mistreated Africans. But Africa rose up, fought back, and reclaimed its freedom and dignity. In the wake of independence, the pan-African movement paved the way for African unity and solidarity,” Youssouf said, urging AU members to remain committed to implementing Agenda 2063.

In a video message, current AU Chairperson Evariste Ndayishimiye said Africa continues to assert its rightful place in global affairs with greater confidence and responsibility.

Ndayishimiye said Africa’s membership in the G20 is a historic recognition of the continent’s growing importance in global governance and reflects African aspirations for a more inclusive international order, particularly through reforms to the United Nations Security Council.

Addressing the event, Head of the Chinese Mission to the AU Jiang Feng highlighted China’s solidarity with Africa and called for closer cooperation to address an increasingly complex international environment.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and African countries, Jiang said China and Africa would continue to uphold the principles of equality, win-win cooperation, fairness and justice.

This year’s Africa Day celebrations were held across Africa and in other parts of the world. At the AU headquarters, activities marking the occasion included sporting events, bazaars and cultural performances over three days. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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