Zambian president attends prayers for peace ahead of polls

LUSAKA, May 16 — Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Saturday joined other opposition leaders in attending prayers calling for peaceful elections.

The Zambian leader was joined by Nevers Mumba, leader of the former ruling Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), Trevor Mwamba of UNIP, the first party to rule the country after independence in 1964 and Peter Chanda of the New Congress Party.

The country’s leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema and other opposition figures, however, did not attend the national prayers held at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka, the country’s capital.

The prayers, organized by church mother bodies, were called to pray for all candidates, for peaceful elections and issue-based campaigns.

The Zambian leader after the prayers urged supporters of various political parties against engaging in violence ahead of the general elections. He wondered what the motive of those engaging in violence was when their leaders do not engage in any violence.

Mumba, the former Zambian vice-president under late President Levy Mwanawasa’s administration, called on leaders to speak against violence.

Bishop Harrison Sakala of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God called for love and unity, adding that there would be no violence if all citizens developed love and patriotism.

Zambia goes to the polls on Aug. 12 and the country’s electoral body announced the official commencement of campaigns this week.

Previous elections have been marred by violence. (Xinhua)