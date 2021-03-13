vehicle falls into a sinkhole after a pipe burst in Southern cape.

Southern cape, March 13 – – A vehicle has fallen into a sinkhole apparentlyafter a pipe burst in the eastern suburbs of George in the Southern Cape.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries at this stage.

Municipal spokesperson Athane Scholtz says repairs to the pipe and the road have been delayed due to the incident. She says water supply may be affected in the area. Scholtz has requested residents to use water sparingly.

Source : SABC news Western Cape.