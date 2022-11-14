Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Ebola spreads to eastern Uganda: official
Ebola spreads to eastern Uganda: official
Africa

Ebola spreads to eastern Uganda: official

November 14, 2022

KAMPALA, Nov. 13 — Uganda’s Ministry of Health said that Ebola has spread to the eastern part of the country beyond the epicenter in the central region.
Ruth Aceng, minister of health, tweeted Sunday that a confirmed fatal case, who is a 45-year-old male, has been reported in the Jinja district of eastern Uganda.
The confirmed fatal case died at his home on Nov. 10, Aceng tweeted.
According to her tweets, the confirmed case was linked to a probable case, his brother, who traveled to Jinja from the Ugandan capital Kampala where he was said to have contracted the disease, and died on Nov. 3 after falling ill for 10 days in the Jinja district.
Contact tracing and epidemiological investigations have been activated, Aceng added.
Ministry of Health figures as of Nov. 6 showed that the country had registered 135 confirmed cases since the outbreak was reported on Sept. 20. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 26
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

S. Africa to launch banknotes in Mandela’s remembrance

February 13, 2018

South Africa’s Western Cape to launch 2nd phase...

May 6, 2021

Namibia pitted in Group B of 2021 Africa...

January 29, 2021

Angola’s Lulo diamond mine reaps 34 mln USD...

August 11, 2021

Africa: Remote Working & Cybersecurity in Africa

January 19, 2022

Kenya’s public debt hits 70.8 bln USD on...

December 8, 2021

Zambia start preparations for satellite launch

March 29, 2022

South Africa to vaccinate health workers with J&J...

February 11, 2021

Treasure drops his first EP.

September 7, 2021

Measles outbreak declared in eastern DRC

November 12, 2021