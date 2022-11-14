Trending Now
Home InternationalPOLITICS Ethiopian gov’t reiterates commitment to implementation of recently signed peace accord
Ethiopian gov’t reiterates commitment to implementation of recently signed peace accord
POLITICS

Ethiopian gov’t reiterates commitment to implementation of recently signed peace accord

November 14, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 13 — The Ethiopian government said that it is working to ensure the implementation of the recently signed peace agreement that aimed to end the two-year-long conflict in northern Ethiopia.
In a statement issued late Saturday, the Ethiopian Government Communications Service said that efforts are being made to deliver humanitarian assistance to most of the conflict-affected Tigray region.
“Basic services are slowly being restored in some areas. In other areas, a conducive environment is being created to repair damages to basic service infrastructure caused by rebel fighters,” the statement read.
The statement came after senior commanders of the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) agreed to facilitate humanitarian access in conflict-hit parts of northern Ethiopia.
The parties to the conflict have agreed to promote unhindered humanitarian access for all in need in Tigray and neighboring regions, and facilitate the movement of humanitarian aid workers, the African Union (AU) said Saturday in a statement released after a four-day senior commanders’ meeting sponsored by the organization.
They have also agreed to provide security guarantees for aid workers and humanitarian organizations as well as protection for civilians in accordance with the provisions of the “permanent cessation of hostilities” agreement signed by the two sides on Nov. 2, said the AU.
The Ethiopian government and the TPLF have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities and orderly disarmament as the two parties on Nov. 2 announced an agreement to end the two-year-long conflict in northern Ethiopia. The deal includes restoring law and order, restoring services and unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.
The second most populous nation in Africa has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the TPLF since November 2020, which has left millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 26
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Russian forces destroy foreign supplies of missile systems...

April 12, 2022

DRC soldier shot dead after indiscriminate firing at...

June 17, 2022

Zambian presidency refutes reports of giving mining firm...

May 10, 2022

Ukraine urges Russia’s troop pullback to resume talks

May 7, 2022

Zimbabwe’s opposition wins 19 seats in parliamentary by-election

March 28, 2022

Russian forces start battle for Donbas: Ukrainian president

April 19, 2022

Russian forces disable 118 military facilities in Ukraine:...

February 25, 2022

Macron wins French presidential runoff: official preliminary results

April 25, 2022

African leaders agree to deploy regional forces in...

April 22, 2022

Nigeria sets new date for 2023 presidential election

February 27, 2022