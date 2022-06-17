DRC soldier shot dead after indiscriminate firing at Rwanda border police guards, civilians

KIGALI/KINSHASA, June 17 — An armed soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) was shot dead Friday after he allegedly crossed into Rwanda and fired indiscriminately at Rwandan security personnel and civilians, Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) said in a statement.

“This morning at around 8:45 a.m., an unidentified Congolese soldier armed with an AK 47 rifle crossed the ‘Petite Barriere’ border in Rubavu district and began shooting at Rwandan security personnel and civilians crossing the border, injuring two Rwandan police officers,” read the statement.

A Rwanda National Police officer on duty shot back in self-defence, to protect civilians crossing the border and border agents, and the DRC soldier was shot dead 25 meters inside Rwandan territory, it said.

According to the statement, RDF has invited the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM) to investigate the incident. Rwanda has informed DRC authorities, and DRC-Rwanda border officials are visiting the scene.

DRC’s government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya confirmed that an investigation has been launched. “The government is closely monitoring the situation in Goma following the incident deplored this morning at the ‘Petite Barriere’ border with Rwanda,” said Muyaya on his Twitter account, adding that the authorized services are “called upon to shed light.”

The spokesperson did not share further detail about the shooting or comment on Kigali’s remarks. (Xinhua)