Enhancing Bilateral Ties through a Win-Win Collaboration between Nigeria and Namibia

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, April 16 — African countries have always been known for their cultural diversity and uniqueness. The continent is home to hundreds of ethnic groups, each with its own language, customs, and traditions. It is no surprise then that cultural exchange programs are being touted as a way to strengthen relationships between African nations.

Recently, the Deputy Vice President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) Eastern Zone, Ehiogie O. Hope, met with the Namibia High Commissioner to Nigeria, Humphrey Geise, to discuss ways to enhance collaboration between their countries. Hope, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Enived Travels Ltd/Accountable Manager – of Enived Air and Logistics Ltd, emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships between African countries, particularly through cultural exchange programs.

The benefits of cultural exchange programs cannot be overstated. They provide a unique opportunity for people to learn about other cultures, traditions, and ways of life. This, in turn, fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation for diversity, leading to increased tolerance and respect for others. Cultural exchange programs also promote economic growth by creating employment opportunities and boosting the tourism industry.

Hope suggested that a cultural exchange program between Namibia and Nigeria, two countries that share many similarities, could open up diverse windows of opportunities for both nations. This would include exchanging cultural practices, dress, music, and art. He also stressed the importance of making visa procurement easy for Nigerians wanting to visit Namibia.

In addition to promoting cultural exchange, Hope also discussed the issue of overstays, which is a concern for many countries. He assured the High Commissioner that he was ready to work with the Namibian government to develop a model that would ensure that visitors returned to their home countries in line with the terms of their visas.

Hope also emphasized the need for attitudinal change, particularly among the youth. He noted that some countries use the actions of a few bad eggs to define the entire nation or youth in a state. He believes that by creating a mission-driven platform, everyone across every stratum of society can have an input in the tourism promotion bid. This will help to focus on attitudinal change and promote a positive image of Africa to the rest of the world.

In conclusion, cultural exchange programs have the potential to strengthen relationships between African nations and promote economic growth. They provide a unique opportunity for people to learn about other cultures and traditions, leading to increased tolerance and respect for others. It is encouraging to see that people like Ehiogie O. Hope are advocating for such programs and working towards creating a more united Africa. – Namibia Daily News