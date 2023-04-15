Namibia’s Community Legacy Centre Inaugurated to Address Critical Needs

By Benjamin Wickham

OUTJO, April 15 — The official inauguration of the Community Legacy Centre in Outjo, Namibia, was a momentous occasion for the community and the country as a whole. The Head of State, in his statement at the event, highlighted the importance of legacy and leadership in Namibia’s political and governance architecture.

Legacy, as defined by the Head of State, is the long-lasting impact of particular events, actions, or a person’s life. Namibia’s history has been shaped by various legacies, including colonialism, apartheid, and resistance to these oppressive systems. However, the most pivotal legacy forged during this struggle was that of leadership.

Namibia’s governance architecture has been developed through continuity and consistency of leadership, with a long-lasting impact that defines the legacy of the ruling SWAPO Party government. This legacy began with the Founding Father, Comrade Sam Nujoma, and continued with leaders like the Head of State and Comrade Hifikepunye Pohamba, who ushered in an era of social and economic stability.

While Namibia has enjoyed peace and harmony for over three decades, the government is aware that people require more than just these conditions to live a dignified life. People need access to basic necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, water, electricity, schools, and medical care. This need gave birth to the Community Legacy Centre in Etoshapoort.

The Head of State emphasized that development must be people-centred, and the Community Legacy Centre was an excellent example of this approach. The Centre will provide various needs such as municipal services, a library, clinic, ablution facilities, policing, and other urgent services required by citizens who usually do not have access to these services.

The Head of State further stated that development should be catered to those whose abilities allow them access to goods, capital, and services, as well as the less fortunate who do not have the same opportunities. The government’s obligation is to create a conducive environment for business and investment-related activities while ensuring that the needs of the most vulnerable members of society are taken care of.

The Community Legacy Centre is a facility that will make a significant contribution to improving the quality of life of the residents in the Etoshapoort area. The stakeholders who participated in the conceptualization, development, and finalization of this project should be commended for their efforts. They have demonstrated the power of the Harambee spirit, which drove this important initiative to its successful and inspiring conclusion.

The Head of State ended his statement by calling on all Namibians to continue to hold hands and forge allegiances for the purpose of advancing the development of the country, one mission, one project, and one initiative at a time. The Community Legacy Centre is a symbol of hope and progress, and it is an example of what can be achieved when people come together for a common goal. – Namibia Daily News