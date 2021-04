Windhoek April 6 — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 76 km NNW of Khorixas, Namibia, at 01:41:02 GMT on Sunday, said the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 19.7691 degrees south latitude and 14.6081 degrees east longitude. xinhua