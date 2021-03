LONDON, March 8-- Following are the English Premier League results on Sunday: Liverpool 0 Fulham 1 Manchester City 0 Manchester United 2 Tottenham 4 Crystal Palace 1 West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 Played on Saturday Burnley 1 Arsenal 1 Sheffield United 0 Southampton 2 Aston Villa 0 Wolves 0 Brighton 1 Leicester 2 Playing on Monday Chelsea v Everton West Ham v Leeds Xinhua