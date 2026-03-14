Mexico midfielder Ruiz likely to miss World Cup

MEXICO CITY, March 13– Toluca and Mexico midfielder Marcel Ruiz will undergo surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the Liga MX side said on Friday.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury in Toluca’s 3-2 away loss to San Diego in their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 first leg on Wednesday.

“Our midfielder will undergo surgery in the coming days and the recovery time will depend on his progress,” Toluca said in a statement.

“Everyone at this institution laments what happened and stands in solidarity with him, wishing him a speedy recovery.” The injury usually requires a recovery time of at least six months, meaning Ruiz will almost certainly miss this year’s FIFA World Cup.

Mexico will cohost the tournament along with the United States and Canada from June 11 to July 19. The news came two days after America goalkeeper Luis Malagon was also ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 42