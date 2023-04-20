Namibia’s Capricorn Eagles to Host Quadrangular T20 International Tournament

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, April 20 — Cricket Namibia and Capricorn Group are proud to announce the launch of the Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular T20 International tournament, scheduled from April 24th to May 2nd at the United Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The tournament will feature Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uganda, and the Namibian national team, affectionately known as the Capricorn Eagles.

As women’s cricket gains popularity, the Capricorn Eagles aim to improve their world ranking and showcase their fearless playing style against big-name cricket nations. Ranked 19th in the T20 International format, the team is looking forward to the opportunity to compete against some of the top teams in the world.

Johan Muller, CEO of Cricket Namibia, emphasized the importance of attracting international female teams to play cricket on Namibian soil. “Through this tournament, we can promote the women’s game and showcase the enormous talent we have,” he said.

The Emirates Cricket Board thanked Cricket Namibia for organizing the event and looked forward to an entertaining and competitive tournament. Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board, noted the big interest in sports across the UAE and the importance of providing domestic and international exposure to players.

Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, expressed the Group’s pride in being associated with Cricket Namibia and women’s cricket in the country. “We see the sponsorship to Cricket Namibia as an investment into the Capricorn Eagles as well as women and girls’ cricket in Namibia,” she said.

Alan Mugume, CEO of the Uganda Cricket Association, also expressed his gratitude to Cricket Namibia for the opportunity to participate in the tournament, adding that the series should help his team prepare for the qualifiers later in the year.

For Mark Farmer, General Manager of Cricket Hong Kong, the Windhoek tournament will be an exciting opportunity for the participating countries to show their mettle. “The Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular is an exciting tournament between four strong teams,” he said. “The opportunity to play highly competitive cricket outside of Asia will provide a fantastic platform for our players to perform and gain invaluable experience.”

Johan Muller expressed his excitement about hosting three of the top teams in the world and thanked Capricorn for their support towards the women’s team and the girl’s program. “The partnership with Capricorn is the reason we can host events like these and also grow the game for female participants across the country. We want to thank the teams participating in the Tournament and believe that they will enjoy Namibian hospitality,” he said.

The Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular will be broadcast on Fancode, and a link will be available on the Cricket Namibia Facebook page to watch on One Africa TV. – Namibia Daily News