Ekandjo Praises Boxing as the best performing sport code in Namibia.

Windhoek, April 12 – MTC ‘s Chief Human Capital and corporate affairs officer Tim Ekandjo today praises the Boxing sport code for an amazing and wonderful job in developing and producing world champion such as Hitman Moses , Paulus ambunda,Indongo, Nakathila, and the new young upcoming star such as the recently crowned new WBO Africa Super Middleweight Paulinus ‘John John’ Ndjolonimu who knocked out Anthony Jarman in the last round of the fight at Windhoek Country Club on Saturday night.

Ekandjo said “Boxing promoter has done a tremendous job in making sure that Namibia produces world champions”.

He also praises lowkey Nakathila who is awaiting for a chance in a world title shot as one of the best young boxer in the country.

Ekandjo warn those boxers who are not descipline and engage in drinking alcohol will not be tolerated.

“I want to tell the boxer that we will be watching you, if you are descipline we will encourage you to fight”

Nestor Tobias founder of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy thanked MTC for investing in boxing and urged the Telecommunications company to pump in more money in order for them to produce more world champions from the land of the brave.

The Boxing Control Board has urged boxing stables to start taking some fights outside Windhoek inorder to allow the local upcoming boxers to get involved and benefit from such an opportunity.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info