President Geingob Congratulates Buhari as Nigeria turns 60 today.



Windhoek, Oct 1-President Geingob

extends felicitations and best wishes to the President of the Federal Republic of

Nigeria, His Excellency Major General (rtd) Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of

the Diamond Anniversary of the independence of Nigeria.

In his message of felicitations, President Geingob says:

“Namibia’s bonds of friendship with Nigeria date back to the days of our

struggle for independence. Nigeria played a leading role in supporting black

liberation movements in Southern Africa, such as SWAPO and its armed wing PLAN.

Furthermore, Nigeria played an instrumental role in the establishment of the United Nations Special Committee Against Apartheid and contributed immensely to the work

of the United Nations Council for Namibia. These are but a few examples of Nigeria’s

sterling efforts to aid the liberation of Southern African states.



We remain committed to working hand in hand with our Nigerian brothers and sisters, to build on the foundation of Pan-African solidarity shared between our

people in pursuit of enhanced economic development.”

Nigeria gained independence on 1 October 1960 after years of British Colonial

rule.

NDN Reporter