Madagascar tightens entry restrictions to prevent Ebola outbreak

ANTANANARIVO, Aug. 20– Madagascar announced the temporary suspension of entry into its territory for foreign nationals who have stayed in or transited through countries affected by the Ebola outbreak within the past 21 days, as well as a suspension of all travel to those countries, according to a notice published on Thursday.

According to the notice jointly issued by several Malagasy ministries, these measures aim to prevent the introduction of Ebola virus disease into Malagasy territory.

The notice said that Malagasy nationals, foreign nationals residing in Madagascar, holders of a valid work or student visa, and any person authorized to enter the Malagasy territory from the affected countries would be subject to a mandatory 21-day quarantine, along with health monitoring in accordance with current procedures.

This measure also applies to diplomats and expatriate staff members of international organizations and non-governmental organizations.

The notice also said that anyone showing suspicious signs of the disease would be immediately referred to the appropriate services and cared for in accordance with national health protocols. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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