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Ugandan aid workers attacked while supporting Ebola response in eastern DRC
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Ugandan aid workers attacked while supporting Ebola response in eastern DRC

August 20, 2026

KAMPALA, Aug. 20 — Ugandan aid workers responding to the Ebola outbreak in the neighboring eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) were attacked, leaving several injured, one vehicle destroyed, and two others vandalized, a humanitarian agency has said.

The Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) said in a statement Wednesday that the attack occurred Monday in Aru, Ituri Province, a region grappling with a rising number of confirmed Ebola cases.

Irene Nakasiita, URCS spokesperson, told Xinhua that the attack appeared to have been carried out by members of the local community. The URCS said the aid workers were carrying out humanitarian duties in support of the response to the Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease.

The affected workers were evacuated to Uganda on Tuesday, with one requiring further specialized medical treatment after sustaining critical injuries, according to the statement.

The other workers continue to receive psychosocial support, medical attention, and welfare assistance before reuniting with their families. The humanitarian organization said the incident would not diminish its commitment to providing aid.

“We are taking all necessary steps to support the affected personnel and their families, while working closely with relevant authorities and humanitarian partners to assess the operating environment and strengthen measures to safeguard our personnel deployed in complex and high-risk environments,” the statement said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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