Explosions heard in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province: media

TEHRAN, July 13 — Explosions were heard at noon on Monday around the port city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported, citing local sources.

The report said the explosion sounds came from regions away from the urban area and appeared to be centered on the western coast of Bandar Abbas.

The explosions could be linked to ongoing clashes occurring in the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters, it added. Authorities of Hormozgan province have announced that no casualties or damage to residential and commercial infrastructure were reported in the fresh U.S. attacks against Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, according to Mehr.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported at least one person was killed and four others wounded in an overnight attack by the United States on Iran’s southern Bandar-e Mahshahr County, Khuzestan Province.

The United States has launched a series of strikes on Iran in the past week, citing Tehran’s attacks on ships seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz using a U.S.-backed Omani route. Iran responded by targeting U.S. military bases in neighboring countries. (Xinhua)

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