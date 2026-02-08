Egypt slams attacks on aid convoys, medical facilities in Sudan

CAIRO, Feb. 8– Egypt on Sunday strongly condemned repeated attacks targeting humanitarian aid convoys, medical facilities, and displaced civilians in Sudan, describing them as a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

In a statement, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry denounced what it called “repeated brutal attacks” on humanitarian assistance convoys and medical facilities in Sudan, warning that such acts undermine relief efforts and exacerbate “the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” facing the country.

The ministry referred to a recent drone attack that targeted an aid convoy affiliated with the World Food Programme in Sudan’s North Kordofan state, which killed an aid worker and injured several others.

It also cited another similar incident in the same state that left at least 24 people dead. The recurrence of such violations contributes to deepening Sudan’s humanitarian catastrophe, amid rising displacement and growing food insecurity, said the statement, underscoring the urgent need to ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people.

Egypt also called for creating conditions conducive to easing civilian suffering and restoring stability, emphasizing the importance of halting escalation and safeguarding humanitarian operations across Sudan, said the statement.

Since mid-April 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions both within Sudan and abroad. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 3