2 tankers struck by drones in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

LONDON, Aug. 14 — Two tankers were struck by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, sustaining minor damage with all crew reported safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday.

According to two UKMTO advisories, military authorities reported that the tankers were hit by UAVs while conducting outbound transit of the strait.

The advisories said both vessels sustained only minor damage. All crew members were reported safe, and no environmental impact has been reported.

The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, is one of the world’s most important energy shipping chokepoints. The incidents came amid heightened regional security tensions.

On the same day, the United Arab Emirates blamed Iran for attacks on two vessels linked to its state-owned oil company, which were transiting the strait. It was not immediately clear whether the UAE statement referred to the same incidents reported by the UKMTO.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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