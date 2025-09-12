Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia 24 killed after floods hit Indonesia, relief efforts underway
24 killed after floods hit Indonesia, relief efforts underway
AsiaClimate and WeatherDisasterInternational

24 killed after floods hit Indonesia, relief efforts underway

September 12, 2025

JAKARTA, Sept. 12 — At least 24 people were killed, and nine others remained missing after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia’s Bali Island and East Nusa Tenggara province, officials said Friday.

Heavy rains since Monday triggered floods and landslides, destroying homes, public facilities, and farmland, and forcing people to evacuate.

In Bali, the death toll rose to 18 with five still missing, head of the local Search and Rescue Office I Nyoman Sidakarya said.

“The searches focus on Denpasar, especially at a river estuary, and in Badung Regency,” he told Xinhua.

He added that debris and wreckage hampered operations, though heavy machinery and boats have been deployed.

The country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency warned of continued heavy rains and high waves across Bali, East Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, and Sumatra in the coming days.

In East Nusa Tenggara, waters have receded, and emergency relief is underway, said Richard Felt, an analyst at the provincial disaster agency, adding that six people were confirmed dead and four remained missing.

“Our work now focuses on repairing roads and bridges, relocating refugees, and meeting basic needs,” he said.

Indonesia frequently experiences natural disasters, including floods and landslides, which often cause casualties and force evacuations. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 48
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Israeli air force receives huge inflatable missile detection...

March 24, 2022

(China Economic Roundtable) China steadily advances all-around rural...

February 26, 2025

Survivors recall darkest hours in Libya’s floods-hit Derna

September 15, 2023

Kenya launches second phase of China-sponsored youth coding...

July 4, 2025

Southampton sacks coach Juric after Premier League relegation...

April 7, 2025

Thai army denies plans to seize disputed temple...

August 11, 2025

Huawei and Global Sustainability Stakeholders Discuss How to...

March 2, 2024

China ready to implement moon landing project

November 28, 2022

2nd LD: Shigeru Ishiba elected Japan’s ruling party...

September 27, 2024

People across China enjoying rights and dignity as...

September 28, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.