24 killed after floods hit Indonesia, relief efforts underway

JAKARTA, Sept. 12 — At least 24 people were killed, and nine others remained missing after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia’s Bali Island and East Nusa Tenggara province, officials said Friday.

Heavy rains since Monday triggered floods and landslides, destroying homes, public facilities, and farmland, and forcing people to evacuate.

In Bali, the death toll rose to 18 with five still missing, head of the local Search and Rescue Office I Nyoman Sidakarya said.

“The searches focus on Denpasar, especially at a river estuary, and in Badung Regency,” he told Xinhua.

He added that debris and wreckage hampered operations, though heavy machinery and boats have been deployed.

The country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency warned of continued heavy rains and high waves across Bali, East Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, and Sumatra in the coming days.

In East Nusa Tenggara, waters have receded, and emergency relief is underway, said Richard Felt, an analyst at the provincial disaster agency, adding that six people were confirmed dead and four remained missing.

“Our work now focuses on repairing roads and bridges, relocating refugees, and meeting basic needs,” he said.

Indonesia frequently experiences natural disasters, including floods and landslides, which often cause casualties and force evacuations. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 48