Old Mutual Namibia Excels at Annual Corporate Golf Day
Gary Stroebel, Chief Executive Officer of Future Media, Lionel Mathews, Managing Director of the National Petroleum Corporation, Tassius Chigariro, Old Mutual Namibia Group Chief Executive Officer and Frank Fredericks, Namibian Olympic Athletics Medallist.
Old Mutual Namibia Excels at Annual Corporate Golf Day

November 28, 2023

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, November 28 – On Friday, 24 November 2023, Old Mutual Namibia showcased its golfing prowess at the highly anticipated annual corporate golf day, hosted at the distinguished Windhoek Golf and Country Club. This event served as a gathering point for Old Mutual Namibia’s esteemed corporate clients, providing a platform for networking, friendly competition, and camaraderie amidst the lush greenery of the golf course.

Mignon du Preez, Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive of Old Mutual Namibia, emphasized the unique value of the golf course as a catalyst for fostering meaningful connections. She expressed, “Discovering that the golf course serves as an ideal backdrop for detoxing from the office hustle while cultivating crucial relationships with key stakeholders was a revelation. Hosting our corporate clients was both a privilege and an opportunity for Old Mutual Namibia to strengthen existing partnerships and forge new ones.”

Tassius Chigariro, Group CEO of Old Mutual Namibia, shared insights into the profound connections between golf and the business world. He remarked, “Golf is not merely a sport; it is a dynamic arena where relationships are nurtured, deals are discussed, and partnerships are forged. The Old Mutual Namibia Golf Day is a testament to our commitment to leveraging such platforms to foster strong connections within the corporate community. In the business world, as on the golf course, strategic thinking, precision, and collaboration are key to success.”

The event witnessed the presence of influential figures in Namibia’s corporate landscape, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of friendly competition and networking. As participants showcased their skills on the golf course, they also engaged in valuable conversations that transcended the boundaries of the boardroom.

The Old Mutual Namibia Golf Day, once again, proved to be a resounding success, highlighting Old Mutual Namibia’s dedication to cultivating robust relationships and celebrating excellence within the corporate community. The fusion of sport and business underscored the company’s commitment to holistic engagement, recognizing the interconnectedness of professional and personal interactions.

