Dr. John Shimaneni Appointed to Lead New Witness Protection Unit

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, Sept. 9 – The Ministry of Justice announced the enforcement of the Witness Protection Act, 2017 (Act No. 11 of 2017) on September 1, 2023. This significant legislation marks a pivotal moment, prompting the Ministry to establish a dedicated Witness Protection Unit. This unit’s role is to formulate regulations, policies, agreements, and oversee operational activities, ensuring the complete implementation of the Act.

To lead this vital unit, the Ministry is pleased to appoint Dr. John Shimaneni, Deputy Executive Director of the Ministry, as the Acting Director of the Witness Protection Unit. Dr. Shimaneni will assume this role from September 1, 2023, until March 31, 2024.

The Witness Protection Act, overseen by the Ministry of Justice, establishes a comprehensive legal framework outlining procedures to provide protection measures to witnesses and related individuals who may encounter potential risks or intimidation due to their involvement in criminal cases.

This noteworthy development underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to combating crimes and safeguarding the well-being of all those contributing to the country’s socioeconomic development agenda.

By ensuring the safety of witnesses and related individuals, the Witness Protection Act bolsters the bedrock of justice, enabling individuals to testify without fear of retaliation. Ultimately, this fortifies the integrity and effectiveness of the justice system.