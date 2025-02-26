(China Economic Roundtable) China steadily advances all-around rural revitalization

BEIJING, Feb. 26 — China has been steadily advancing all-around rural revitalization and has now issued the “No. 1 central document” for 2025 to unveil more supportive measures, Wang Jinchen, an official of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said on the latest episode of the China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

China unveiled the document on Sunday, outlining priorities for the deepening of rural reforms and taking solid steps to advance all-around rural revitalization. As the first policy statement released by China’s central authorities each year, the document is seen as an indicator of policy priorities.

To beef up the foundations of food security, China will continue to enhance its capability to secure the supply of grain and other important agricultural products, intensify innovation efforts in the seed industry, and strengthen farmland protection, Wang said.

The country will consolidate the achievements of poverty elimination further, and increase the incomes of rural residents by supporting the development of industries with local features in rural areas, according to Wang.

Noting that industrial development is key to rural revitalization, Wang said China will take measures to consolidate the development of its agricultural product processing industry.

Efforts will also be made to strengthen the growth of new business models in rural regions and the development of rural tourism, as consumer demand for idyllic scenery and folk customs are increasing, he said. (Xinhua)