Trending Now
Home InternationalAGRICULTURE (China Economic Roundtable) China steadily advances all-around rural revitalization
(China Economic Roundtable) China steadily advances all-around rural revitalization
(240801) -- FUZHOU, Aug. 1, 2024 (Xinhua) -- An aerial drone photo shows a view in Carp Brook scenic area in Puyuan Village, Puyuan Township, Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 12, 2024. In Puyuan Village, there is a brook running through it. The brook was named Carp Brook as there are nearly ten thousand carps in it. For more than 800 years, villagers in this ancient village have lived in harmony with carps in the brook. In recent years, local authorities have fully tapped the cultural heritage of Carp Brook and carried out a protection and repair project of the ancient village in a bid to promote rural revitalization. In 2023, Carp Brook scenic area received 1.12 million tourist trips, a year-on-year increase of 9.6 percent, with tourism revenue reaching 627 million yuan (about 86 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
AGRICULTUREAsiaInternational

(China Economic Roundtable) China steadily advances all-around rural revitalization

February 26, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 26 — China has been steadily advancing all-around rural revitalization and has now issued the “No. 1 central document” for 2025 to unveil more supportive measures, Wang Jinchen, an official of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said on the latest episode of the China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

China unveiled the document on Sunday, outlining priorities for the deepening of rural reforms and taking solid steps to advance all-around rural revitalization. As the first policy statement released by China’s central authorities each year, the document is seen as an indicator of policy priorities.

To beef up the foundations of food security, China will continue to enhance its capability to secure the supply of grain and other important agricultural products, intensify innovation efforts in the seed industry, and strengthen farmland protection, Wang said.

The country will consolidate the achievements of poverty elimination further, and increase the incomes of rural residents by supporting the development of industries with local features in rural areas, according to Wang.

Noting that industrial development is key to rural revitalization, Wang said China will take measures to consolidate the development of its agricultural product processing industry.

Efforts will also be made to strengthen the growth of new business models in rural regions and the development of rural tourism, as consumer demand for idyllic scenery and folk customs are increasing, he said.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 61
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hurricane Helene death toll tops 100 in U.S.

September 30, 2024

Former senior banking regulatory official under investigation

July 30, 2021

Tanzania trains young university graduates on smart agriculture

February 8, 2022

Indian authorities seal 30 centers of rape convict...

August 28, 2017

The Standing United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 ...

October 8, 2024

Russia’s Hermitage museum demands return of paintings on...

March 11, 2022

Zimbabwe struggling to clear debt to S. Africa’s...

September 27, 2017

UNSC to convene at Russia’s request to probe...

March 11, 2022

China, Singapore vow to enhance cooperation in pandemic...

September 14, 2021

UN General Assembly president calls for efforts to...

July 22, 2021