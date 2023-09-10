Trending Now
Bafana Bafana Draw With Namibia in Goalless Friendly
Bafana Bafana Draw With Namibia in Goalless Friendly

September 10, 2023

NDN Staffer

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 10 — Bafana Bafana faced off against Namibia in a friendly match held at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, resulting in a scoreless draw.

Throughout the match, the hosts maintained control of possession but struggled to create clear-cut scoring opportunities.

Leading the offensive line for Bafana was Lyle Foster, who has been making a significant impact in the Premier League this season. However, he faced formidable resistance from the Namibian defence.

One of the standout performers for Bafana was Grant Magerman, who recently secured a permanent transfer to SuperSport United from Mamelodi Sundowns. His impressive performance has heightened expectations of a potential starting spot in Hugo Broos’ lineup for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Looking ahead, Bafana Bafana will engage in a second friendly match next week, facing the Democratic Republic of Congo. Coach Broos will use the opportunity to evaluate more players and assess their potential contributions.

Key Takeaways from the Match:

1. Bafana maintained possession but struggled to create scoring chances.
2. Lyle Foster faced tough defensive opposition from Namibia.
3. Grant Magerman delivered an outstanding performance for Bafana.
4. The team aims to enhance their finishing skills in the upcoming friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

While the match proved frustrating for Bafana Bafana, they remain optimistic about rectifying their performance in the next fixture.

