President Geingob Extends condolences to the late Dr. Ngarikutuke ‘s family.

Windhoek, June 23–President Geingob this evening extends condolences on the passing of Dr Ngarikutuke Tjiriange, Special Advisor on heritage to the Goverment, former Minister of Justice and former Secretary General of the SWAPO Party. Dr Tjiriange passed away this evening, 23 June 2021.

In his message of condolences, President Hage G. Geingob says: ” I have learned with profound sadness about the passing of a loyal and senior cadre of the SWAPO Party, Cde Ngarikutuke Tjiriange. Our nation has lost a man who leaves behind an indelible footprint of service. I extend condolences to his wife, the children and the family.: Dr Tjiriange as a loyal and senior cadre of the SWAPO PartyOur nation has lost a man who leaves behind an indelible footprint of service. On behalf of the people, the Namibian Government and the SWAPO Party, I extend condolences to his wife, the children and the family”.

Robert Maseka

