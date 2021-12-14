Reckless Driver Who Refused Breathalyzer Arrested

WINDHOEK, DEC 14 – Police last Thursday arrested a 30 year old man who was driving from Nkurenkuru town to Rundu and refused to submit to taking a breathalyzer test. According to a police report, the driver was veering from left to right in his vehicle with blatant disregard of other road users.

He is to be charged with “driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of liquor or narcotic drug having narcotic effect; failing to provide a specimen of breath on the directive of a traffic officer; reckless and or negligent driving; inconsiderate driving.”

“At about 19:49 on Nkurenkuru – Rundu (B10 road) near Mayara village, Kavango West Region., It is alleged that the 30 years old Namibian male licensed driver suspect of a motor vehicle, a White Toyota hatchback, who was driving from Nkurenkuru town to Rundu direction whilst under the influence of alcohol and who refused for the specimen of breath to be taken from him on the directive of the traffic officer was arrested. The driver was driving without considering other road users as he drove from left to right and stopping in the middle of the road, endangering and blocking other road users. Police investigation continues.”

In Usakos, police are invevstigating reckless and/or negligent driving. Last Friday at about 19H00 on B2 Road, approximately seven kilometres from Usakos towards Arandis, it is alleged that a driver, 38 years of age, Namibian male, who was travelling in a Silver Ford Fiesta Sedan, lost control over the vehicle after the rear tyre of vehicle burst. This led the vehicle to leave the road and it overturned. No serious injuries were reported and as a result five occupants, including the driver sustained minor to moderate injuries and were treated at Usakos State Hospital and are in a stable condition. Police investigation continues. – musa@namibiadailynews.info