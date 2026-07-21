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Trump, British PM discuss North Sea oil, Strait of Hormuz demining in phone call
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Trump, British PM discuss North Sea oil, Strait of Hormuz demining in phone call

July 21, 2026

WASHINGTON, July 21 — U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he had a phone conversation with new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, discussing issues including North Sea oil, trade, the military alliance and demining of the Strait of Hormuz.

The two leaders also discussed the U.S.-British relationship and agreed to meet “in the not too distant future” on issues of mutual interest, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“The Prime Minister has got a big job ahead of him, but he will be able to do it and, of course, the U.S.A. will be there to help!” said Trump. “The call was interesting, and went very well.”

Burnham, leader of Britain’s Labour Party, officially took office as prime minister on Monday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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