Trending Now
Home International Use of force against Iran only leads to more problems: Lavrov
Use of force against Iran only leads to more problems: Lavrov
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shakes hands with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after their joint press conference at the foreign ministry headquarters in Tehran on February 25, 2025. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
International

Use of force against Iran only leads to more problems: Lavrov

February 10, 2026

MOSCOW, Feb. 10– Moscow deems that the situation around Iran should be resolved peacefully as the use of force will only lead to the accumulation of problems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

“We are closely following Iran-related developments. We welcome the mediation efforts offered by the Sultanate of Oman. And of course, we proceed from the understanding that there should be a peaceful settlement here,” Lavrov said at the Middle East Conference held on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow.

The Trump administration has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and multiple warships to the Middle East, with the U.S. president continuing to send warnings to Iran in an effort to force the country into striking a nuclear deal.

Moscow is concerned and troubled by Iran’s future, and Russia is interested in the full normalization of relations between Iran and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, he said.

In his opinion, the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia has created the necessary prerequisites for this. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 45
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN chief condemns drone attacks on peacekeeping base...

December 14, 2025

Trump threatens more tariffs on EU following Google...

September 6, 2025

Health crisis deepens at U.S. immigration detention facilities...

January 22, 2026

Major Russian oil company signs agreement with U.S....

January 29, 2026

Death toll from eastern Indonesia’s flash floods climbs...

January 6, 2026

Afghan police discover drug, detain smuggler

October 8, 2025

Sri Lanka to recruit 82 analysts to expedite...

January 20, 2026

UN chief calls for investments in decent jobs,...

September 29, 2021

China’s telecom sector reports steady growth in first...

December 22, 2025

Tanzania expresses disappointment over Denmark’s decision to shut...

August 29, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.