Use of force against Iran only leads to more problems: Lavrov

MOSCOW, Feb. 10– Moscow deems that the situation around Iran should be resolved peacefully as the use of force will only lead to the accumulation of problems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

“We are closely following Iran-related developments. We welcome the mediation efforts offered by the Sultanate of Oman. And of course, we proceed from the understanding that there should be a peaceful settlement here,” Lavrov said at the Middle East Conference held on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow.

The Trump administration has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and multiple warships to the Middle East, with the U.S. president continuing to send warnings to Iran in an effort to force the country into striking a nuclear deal.

Moscow is concerned and troubled by Iran’s future, and Russia is interested in the full normalization of relations between Iran and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, he said.

In his opinion, the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia has created the necessary prerequisites for this. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

