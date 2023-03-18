Cyclone Freddy in Malawi: Searching for my daughter-in-law in the mud

BLANTYRE, Malawi, March 18 — The devastating Cyclone Freddy that hit Malawi at the beginning of the week has claimed the lives of more than 300 people, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The storm caused landslides and floods that destroyed homes, businesses, and infrastructure, leaving thousands of people displaced and in dire need of assistance.

Violet Frank’s family is among those affected by the cyclone. Violet’s daughter-in-law was killed by a landslide, leaving behind two young children who had gone to stay with Violet just days before the disaster struck. Her son survived but is still searching for his wife’s body.

Violet’s story is just one of many in Malawi, where families are grieving and struggling to come to terms with the loss of loved ones and the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.

The landslides that hit Malawi’s commercial hub, Blantyre, have been particularly devastating. The advice given by authorities before the cyclone was to stay indoors, but this was of little help to residents as their homes were destroyed by the power of the landslides.

The aftermath of the disaster has been marked by resilience and hope as communities come together to search for missing loved ones and support each other through this difficult time. Residents of the affected areas have taken matters into their own hands, using hoes and shovels to comb through the debris in search of bodies.

Volunteers have also come forward to bury the victims of the cyclone, like Richard Galeta, who buried his wife and child on Wednesday. He is now living in a temporary camp set up at a local primary school, where he says life is not easy and accused those running the camp of not looking after the victims properly.

The mental health of the survivors is a critical issue that the authorities will need to attend to over the next few weeks, says Dr Charles Mwansambo, Malawi’s Principal Health Secretary. The trauma of the disaster is likely to register in the minds of children in particular, who are playing and running around at the shelter like it’s not a disaster zone.

The search-and-rescue teams, which include the police service, the military, and international organizations, are working tirelessly to find people. The weather has made it difficult for them to continue their work, but they remain determined to do so.

As Malawi begins to pick up the pieces after Cyclone Freddy, there is a sense of hope that the country will rebuild and recover. The Malawian people have shown incredible resilience in the face of this disaster, coming together to support each other and work towards a better future. – BBC News