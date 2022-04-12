Trending Now
20 killed in S. African flood
October 10, 2017. Storm damages in Prospecton Road, South of Durban. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
20 killed in S. African flood

April 12, 2022

JOHANNESBURG, April 12  — A total of 20 people were killed by flood in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province following heavy rains, said a senior provincial government official on Tuesday.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu told local media on Tuesday morning that so far, 20 lives have been lost. She said police had not yet been to some scenes, and the number of deaths and missing people are likely to change as the day progresses.

Kwazulu-Natal Member of the Executive Council for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka said the heavy rains have affected power lines in many municipalities.

“Our teams are still collating the extent of the damage so far. Disaster management teams have been evacuating people in areas that have experienced mudslides, flooding, and structural collapses of buildings and roads,” he said.

He said soldiers have been invited to assist in evacuating those marooned by the water.

“Residents in areas that are on higher ground are urged to open up their homes for their neighbors who are stranded as a result of the flooding caused by the heavy rains. Many roads are blocked and residents are requested to avoid unnecessary journeys,” he added.

Hlomuka urged people staying in low-lying areas to move to areas on higher ground. (Xinhua)

