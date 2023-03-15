Cyclone Freddy death toll rises to 225 in Malawi

BLANTYRE, Malawi, March 15 — The death toll from Cyclone Freddy in southern Malawi reached 225 as of Wednesday, up from 190 as reported in the previous update Tuesday.

Commissioner for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) Charles Kalemba announced Wednesday in his latest update on the disaster, saying 707 people have been injured and 41 people are reported missing.

The affected areas include 12 districts and cities in the southern region of Malawi, namely Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Mulanje, Neno, Nsanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Zomba City and Zomba.

Cumulatively, Cyclone Freddy has displaced at least 19,676 households (approximately 88,312 people), with 165 camps set to accommodate them, according to the latest update.

Search and rescue operations led by the Malawi Defence Force, the Malawi Police Service, the Department of Marine, the Malawi Red Cross Society, and communities are still underway.

DoDMA said it is, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, liaising with foreign missions, governments, and international organizations for support.

Meanwhile, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera is scheduled to visit the affected areas and communities Wednesday to evaluate the situation, which he has described as “saddening”.

The Cyclone has since diffused, but the country’s Meteorological Department said localized rains and thunderstorms will remain over Malawi. (Xinhua)