Trending Now
Home InternationalClimate and Weather Cyclone Freddy death toll rises to 225 in Malawi
Cyclone Freddy death toll rises to 225 in Malawi
Climate and Weather

Cyclone Freddy death toll rises to 225 in Malawi

March 15, 2023

BLANTYRE, Malawi, March 15 — The death toll from Cyclone Freddy in southern Malawi reached 225 as of Wednesday, up from 190 as reported in the previous update Tuesday.

Commissioner for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) Charles Kalemba announced Wednesday in his latest update on the disaster, saying 707 people have been injured and 41 people are reported missing.

The affected areas include 12 districts and cities in the southern region of Malawi, namely Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Mulanje, Neno, Nsanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Zomba City and Zomba.

Cumulatively, Cyclone Freddy has displaced at least 19,676 households (approximately 88,312 people), with 165 camps set to accommodate them, according to the latest update.

Search and rescue operations led by the Malawi Defence Force, the Malawi Police Service, the Department of Marine, the Malawi Red Cross Society, and communities are still underway.

DoDMA said it is, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, liaising with foreign missions, governments, and international organizations for support.

Meanwhile, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera is scheduled to visit the affected areas and communities Wednesday to evaluate the situation, which he has described as “saddening”.

The Cyclone has since diffused, but the country’s Meteorological Department said localized rains and thunderstorms will remain over Malawi.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 58
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Mozambique hit by Cyclone Freddy for the second...

March 12, 2023

Disasters claim 49 lives in Malawi

January 8, 2023

NE Africa drought threatens to be worst in...

March 24, 2022

Death toll climbs to 128 from heavy rains...

June 4, 2022

Zimbabwe orders precautionary measures to tackle cyclone Freddy

February 23, 2023

Zimbabwe escapes destructive rains as Cyclone Freddy eases...

February 26, 2023

Cyclone Batsirai death toll rises to 20 in...

February 8, 2022

Seven farmers killed by lightning strike in southern...

February 28, 2022

Morning rush hour subdued in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare...

February 25, 2023

Zambia plans to establish climate financing vehicle

November 14, 2022

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by