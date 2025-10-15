It’s the hottest ticket in town this summer – Betway SA20 Season 4 tickets on sale today

South Africa, Oct. 10 — Fans have an opportunity to secure the hottest seats in town with tickets for Season 4 of Betway SA20 going on sale today. The anticipated fourth season will take place in a new festive window between 26 December 2025 and 25 January 2026, giving holiday-goers and those on staycations access to non-stop cricket action and entertainment.

The opening match at Newlands on Boxing Day between defending Champions MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants promises electrifying fireworks to start the season. The clash will set the tone for an exciting lineup of opening-week fixtures in Pretoria, Paarl, Durban, Gqeberha, and Johannesburg. All tickets can be purchased on www.SA20.co.za and at all stadium ticket offices.

Following last season’s record-breaking attendance figures and ticket sales, the League returns with even more energy, thrilling matchups, and unforgettable fan experiences across the six stadiums in the country. Returning with an even bigger bang, fans can expect something for everyone: world-class cricket, IG-worthy vibes, dance-cam moments and more.

“The opening of ticket sales is a true marker that Season 4 is around the corner,” Betway SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said. “It has been encouraging to see the demand for tickets during the exclusive pre-sale window, with the opening match and the Final at Newlands already drawing a lot of interest and demand. We’re looking forward to being a part of everyone’s festive season plans.”

With all six 19-player squads confirmed following a record-breaking auction, the attention moves to the star quality of local and international players who will be lighting up the stage. Fans will be treated to some of world cricket’s superstars, with Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller and Faf du Plessis bringing their experience and flair to the competition.

Off the field, the 20th Players will be giving fans a front-row voice and bringing them closer to the incredible action like never before. Each of the six 20th Players represent a city where the six teams are based and will lead the fan movement in their region through their diverse voices and entertaining online personalities.

Join Anele Mdoda (Gqeberha), Leandie du Randt (Pretoria), Moshe Ndiki (Johannesburg), Nadia Jaftha (Cape Town), Schalk Bezuidenhout (Durban) and Vafa Naraghi (Paarl) as they lead the chorus to get fans to put their hands up in the air in the stands and online.

From behind-the-scenes moments, social media takeovers, matchday fit-checks, competitions and activations, the 20th Players bring the Betway SA20 experience to life; keeping fans connected both in stadiums and online.

Tickets for all fixtures are available through SA20’s official ticketing partner, Ticketpro, via www.SA20.co.za and at the six stadium ticket offices.

After last season’s unprecedented demand, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and follow @SA20_League on social media for updates on matches, giveaways, and exclusive 20th Player content.

