Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Nedbank’s Inaugural Youth Summit: Bridging the Gap for Namibia’s Entrepreneurs
Nedbank’s Inaugural Youth Summit: Bridging the Gap for Namibia’s Entrepreneurs
Creative Entrepreneur, Maria Nepembe; Nedbank Central and Coastal Regional Manager, Nicolas Christians; Nedbank Head of Private Banking, Rosy Eixas; and Nedbank Head of SME (Small Medium Enterprises) Banking, Sam Ikela at the first ever Nedbank Youth Summit.
Current Affairs

Nedbank’s Inaugural Youth Summit: Bridging the Gap for Namibia’s Entrepreneurs

December 4, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 4 — On Saturday, 2 December, Nedbank Namibia successfully hosted its inaugural Nedbank Youth Summit under the theme, “Bridging the Gap.” The event aimed to connect young entrepreneurs with essential financial information, products, and services, providing valuable insights to propel businesses within the youth segment.

The primary objective of the Nedbank Youth Summit was to uplift, develop, and unlock the potential of young Namibian entrepreneurs.

The event facilitated an exchange of information and experiences, featuring several young Namibian entrepreneurs in panel discussions. These discussions covered diverse topics such as creative entrepreneurship, influencer marketing, technology development, and other FinTech opportunities. Notable speakers included CJ the Connect, Beatrice Masilingi, Maria Nepambe, and Hage Mukwendje.

As part of the summit, young entrepreneurs were allowed to showcase their businesses to the attendees.

Nedbank’s Head of SME (Small Medium Enterprises) Banking, Sam Ikela; Head of Private Banking, Rosy Eixas; and the Central and Coastal Regional Manager, Nicolas Christians, shared integral financial information, products, and services tailored for young entrepreneurs.

Nedbank Namibia’s Communication and PR Manager, Selma Kaulinge, highlighted the summit’s purpose of spotlighting young entrepreneurs who leverage their talents to create unique businesses benefiting their communities. She stated, “Through this summit, Nedbank has reinforced its commitment to the development of the youth segment and continues to provide resources for the betterment of the country at large.”

Kaulinge expressed satisfaction with the turnout and success of the first Nedbank Youth Summit, emphasizing the diverse potential of Namibian youth entrepreneurs. She concluded by announcing plans to make the summit an annual event and expand it to other regions of Namibia.

Post Views: 35
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

PDM appoints acting regional coordinator for Hardap Region

May 17, 2022

49 Namibian Nationals Back From Ukraine

March 9, 2022

Namibia’s Monetary Policy Committee Maintains Repo Rate at...

August 16, 2023

Fatal Accident Claims Two Lives and Injures Others

August 30, 2023

Happy International Day of the African Child

June 16, 2023

South Africa’s Electricity Minister Seeks Enhanced Authority to...

November 8, 2023

Namibian companies invited to bid for hotel accommodation...

March 31, 2023

MARTIN INKUMBI TO DEPART DBN, AUGUST 2023

August 18, 2022

Old Mutual Namibia appoints Mignon du Preez as...

August 31, 2022

Namibian official calls for adopting employers

May 7, 2022
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.