Nedbank’s Inaugural Youth Summit: Bridging the Gap for Namibia’s Entrepreneurs

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 4 — On Saturday, 2 December, Nedbank Namibia successfully hosted its inaugural Nedbank Youth Summit under the theme, “Bridging the Gap.” The event aimed to connect young entrepreneurs with essential financial information, products, and services, providing valuable insights to propel businesses within the youth segment.

The primary objective of the Nedbank Youth Summit was to uplift, develop, and unlock the potential of young Namibian entrepreneurs.

The event facilitated an exchange of information and experiences, featuring several young Namibian entrepreneurs in panel discussions. These discussions covered diverse topics such as creative entrepreneurship, influencer marketing, technology development, and other FinTech opportunities. Notable speakers included CJ the Connect, Beatrice Masilingi, Maria Nepambe, and Hage Mukwendje.

As part of the summit, young entrepreneurs were allowed to showcase their businesses to the attendees.

Nedbank’s Head of SME (Small Medium Enterprises) Banking, Sam Ikela; Head of Private Banking, Rosy Eixas; and the Central and Coastal Regional Manager, Nicolas Christians, shared integral financial information, products, and services tailored for young entrepreneurs.

Nedbank Namibia’s Communication and PR Manager, Selma Kaulinge, highlighted the summit’s purpose of spotlighting young entrepreneurs who leverage their talents to create unique businesses benefiting their communities. She stated, “Through this summit, Nedbank has reinforced its commitment to the development of the youth segment and continues to provide resources for the betterment of the country at large.”

Kaulinge expressed satisfaction with the turnout and success of the first Nedbank Youth Summit, emphasizing the diverse potential of Namibian youth entrepreneurs. She concluded by announcing plans to make the summit an annual event and expand it to other regions of Namibia.