Capricorn Group Invests in Namibian Girls and Women Through Cricket

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Aug. 21 — Capricorn Group, in conjunction with Capricorn Asset Management and Capricorn Private Wealth, has officially unveiled the renewal of their collaboration with Cricket Namibia, marking the third year of their partnership. This reaffirmation of the sponsorship agreement underscores Capricorn Group’s unwavering commitment to bolstering Namibia’s national women’s cricket team, known as the Capricorn Eagles, and their ongoing dedication to the progress of girls’ and women’s cricket across Namibia.

On August 19, 2023, Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group Executive for Brand & Corporate Affairs, revealed a cash sponsorship amounting to N$300,000 for the Capricorn Eagles Team. In addition to the monetary support, Capricorn Group extends its backing to the Capricorn Eagles by providing essential gear, equipment, and other forms of in-kind assistance.

Horn stated, “The commendable strides accomplished by the Capricorn Eagles under the guidance of Cricket Namibia fill us with pride. The growth and development we have witnessed stand as a testament to effective leadership and the strategic allocation of resources. Our dedication to our community remains resolute, as we firmly believe that the investments we make today will yield positive outcomes for Namibian girls and women in the future.”

Cricket Namibia has set forth a strategic vision for women’s cricket in the country, aiming to professionally nurture the women’s game, bolster player support, and cultivate junior structures and participation through organized girls’ cricket festivals and school leagues.

Johan Muller, CEO of Cricket Namibia, expressed his delight at having an esteemed partner like Capricorn Group aligned with the organization’s mission. “Capricorn Group’s involvement in championing women’s cricket in Namibia since 2021 has been immensely valuable. This renewed partnership stands as another significant stride in the continued growth and development of the Capricorn Eagles,” Muller noted.

Marlize Horn of Capricorn Group conveyed her pride in the partnership with Cricket Namibia, whose leadership has demonstrated a fervent commitment to cricket’s evolution over the years. “Capricorn Group thrives on catalyzing positive change within our communities, and our ongoing support for women’s cricket in Namibia aims to nurture the sport while fostering greater female involvement,” Horn emphasized. She further highlighted the Capricorn Eagles’ commendable achievements since the partnership’s inception in June 2021, underscoring their success in both local and international tournaments. “These inspirational women consistently elevate the Namibian flag on various platforms, and we take immense pride in being associated with their journey,” Horn concluded.