National Skills Competition Ongwediva 2023: A Celebration of Excellence and Empowerment

By Lylie Happiness

ONGWEDIVA, Sept. 26 — The National Skills Competition Ongwediva 2023 transcends the label of a mere contest; it stands as a resounding celebration of human potential and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

This event marks the third instalment of its kind, following the successful editions hosted at the Ramatex Textile Factory in Windhoek, Khomas, in September 2016 and April 2019. Proudly conducted under the auspices of WorldSkills International, a global movement dedicated to transforming the lives of young people through skill development, this event is part of a broader initiative that spans 82 Member organizations worldwide. Together, they reach two-thirds of the global population, instilling confidence in countless young individuals, empowering communities, and driving economies forward.

The National Skills Competition Ongwediva 2023 has a diverse audience, including youth-in-school, young adults aged 17 to 25, parents and guardians, youth organizations, captains of industry, leaders, influencers, educators, and training institutions. The heart of this event lies in the Skills Competition, featuring 157 competitors vying for supremacy in 14 skill areas, all aspiring to claim the prestigious title of Namibian champion. What’s more, the victors here will use this platform as a stepping stone for the WorldSkills Lyon 2024 competition, set to take place in France in September 2024.

Beyond the Skills Competition, there’s the Skills Exhibition, where over 30 local and continental training institutions and industry exhibitors converge. This promises to be a dynamic platform driven by interactivity, simulation, virtual reality, and live demonstrations. Meanwhile, the Skills Conference anticipates the participation of over 300 delegates who will deliberate on a profoundly relevant theme – youth development and empowerment. Discussions will revolve around generating opportunities to bridge the unemployment gap. Sub-themes include Opportunities in Emerging Sectors, Embracing 4IR for Youth Development Acceleration, Aid and Funding for Employment to Strengthen Graduate Prospects, and Nurturing Entrepreneurial Mindsets for Job Creation and Innovation.

The Mayor of Ongwediva, Taarah Shalyefu, emphasized the substantial and far-reaching benefits that this event bestows upon the region. Beyond the celebration of skills and talents, it injects vigour into the local economy. The influx of participants, trainers, and visitors has undoubtedly provided a boost to the hospitality and service industries. Hotels, restaurants, and small businesses alike have felt the positive economic impact, creating jobs and fostering growth within the community.

Furthermore, hosting the National Skills Competition Ongwediva 2023 enhances the image of the Oshana region both nationally and internationally. It underscores our dedication to promoting education and skills development while showcasing our adeptness in organizing and hosting significant events. This, in turn, attracts attention, investment, and partnerships that contribute to our long-term development and progress.

In closing, Mayor Shalyefu reminded everyone that this event transcends competition; it is a celebration of human potential and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Together, we can elevate the skills landscape in our region and, by extension, the entire nation. – Namibia Daily News