A leader in arts development

By Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

The arts industry has been the glue that binds not only hearts and souls but societies and nations. It promotes international dialogue, understanding and collaboration.

The development of arts lies at the heart of Bank Windhoek and has been supporting the sector through platforms to unlock and develop talent. This year marks an incredible milestone for Bank Windhoek as it celebrates 40 years of banking – a true Namibian success story. Throughout the years, Bank Windhoek’s passion for the arts industry has been consistent, and the Bank’s support continues to drive positive change. One recent example is the support of “Chief Hijangua”, Namibia’s first opera, which took place on Friday, 9 and Saturday, 10 September 2022, at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in Windhoek. It received a standing ovation on both nights. The NTN was packed to capacity with more than 400 Namibians from all works of life who came to enjoy Namibian classical music.

“Chief Hijangua” is a collaboration between German, South African and Namibian musicians, and artists. Together, the commitment, skills and storytelling bring an aching heart of Namibian history to the stage in German and Otjiherero in bold operatic genre and traditional Herero folk music. “Chief Hijangua” is ground-breaking. It is cathartic and aligns with the Bank’s purpose and values as a wholly owned Namibian financial institution. Bank Windhoek hopes that this is the beginning of many such collaborations.

The “Chief Hijangua” opera touched many hearts. It will continue to do so as it finds broader local and international audiences and educates them on a significant part of Namibian history. Congratulations to the entire cast and production team Bank Windhoek wishes the team more success in their leading up to the performance in the Germany edition in September 2023.

The opera was composed and conducted by Vox Vitae Singers’ founder Eslon Hindundu. In 2018 and 2019, Hindundu was an assistant conductor at the Bank Windhoek Swakopmunder Musikwoche, a musical celebration and part of the Bank Windhoek Arts Festival. In 2019, Hindundu conducted the Immling Opera Festival in Germany as an assistant conductor responsible for the choir and orchestra, making him the first conductor in Namibia to lead an international orchestra.

Hindundu’s journey from humble beginnings to composer and conductor reflects the power of impacting positive change in our community. His growth is a testament to why the Bank not only supports the arts but is a leader in its development in Namibia.