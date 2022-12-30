SAO PAULO, Dec. 30 — Following is the fact file on Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer who died at the age of 82 on Thursday:
Full name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento
Date of birth: October 21, 1940
Place of birth: Tres Coracoes, Brazil
Club career
1956-1974 Santos
1975-1977 New York Cosmos
Club honours
Intercontinental Cup winner (1962, 1963)
Copa Libertadores winner (1962, 1963)
Sao Paulo state champion (1956, 1958, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1973)
Sao Paulo state top scorer 11 times: 1957 (17 goals), 1958 (58), 1959 (45), 1960 (33), 1961 (47), 1962 (37), 1963 (22), 1964 (34), 1965 (49), 1969 (26), 1973 (11)
Brazilian Cup winner (1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1968)
North American Soccer League (1977)
International career
92 caps for Brazil, 77 goals
First cap – 7/7/1957, Brazil 1 Argentina 2
Last cap – 18/7/1971, Brazil 2 Yugoslavia 2
International honours
World Cup winner (1958, 1962, 1970)
Copa America finalist (1959)
Distinctions
Named athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee (1999)
FIFA Player of the Century (2000)
Honorary Ballon d’Or winner (2014)
Selected records
The only player to win three World Cups
Youngest goalscorer in a World Cup final and youngest World Cup winner (age 17 in 1958)
1,281 career goals in 1,363 matches (according to FIFA)
Brazil’s all-time leading scorer (77 goals)
127 goals in a calendar year (1959)
Eight goals in one game (Santos 11 Botafogo 0, November 1964) (Xinhua)