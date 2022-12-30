SAO PAULO, Dec. 30 — Following is the fact file on Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer who died at the age of 82 on Thursday:

Full name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento

Date of birth: October 21, 1940

Place of birth: Tres Coracoes, Brazil

Club career

1956-1974 Santos

1975-1977 New York Cosmos

Club honours

Intercontinental Cup winner (1962, 1963)

Copa Libertadores winner (1962, 1963)

Sao Paulo state champion (1956, 1958, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1973)

Sao Paulo state top scorer 11 times: 1957 (17 goals), 1958 (58), 1959 (45), 1960 (33), 1961 (47), 1962 (37), 1963 (22), 1964 (34), 1965 (49), 1969 (26), 1973 (11)

Brazilian Cup winner (1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1968)

North American Soccer League (1977)

International career

92 caps for Brazil, 77 goals

First cap – 7/7/1957, Brazil 1 Argentina 2

Last cap – 18/7/1971, Brazil 2 Yugoslavia 2

International honours

World Cup winner (1958, 1962, 1970)

Copa America finalist (1959)

Distinctions

Named athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee (1999)

FIFA Player of the Century (2000)

Honorary Ballon d’Or winner (2014)

Selected records

The only player to win three World Cups

Youngest goalscorer in a World Cup final and youngest World Cup winner (age 17 in 1958)

1,281 career goals in 1,363 matches (according to FIFA)

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer (77 goals)

127 goals in a calendar year (1959)

Eight goals in one game (Santos 11 Botafogo 0, November 1964) (Xinhua)