Trending Now
Home InternationalSPORTS Kramaric nets brace as Croatia eliminate Canada
Kramaric nets brace as Croatia eliminate Canada
SPORTS

Kramaric nets brace as Croatia eliminate Canada

November 27, 2022

DOHA, Nov. 27 — Andrej Kramaric scored twice as Croatia came from behind to beat Canada 4-1 on Sunday, a result that eliminated the Maple Leafs from the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage.
Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies gave Canada the lead with a second-minute header, before Kramaric and Marko Livaja struck within eight minutes to hand Croatia the lead just before halftime.
Kramaric and Lovro Majer added two late goals as Croatia moved to top of Group F, ahead of Morocco on goal difference. Belgium are third, and Canada are last, having failed to pick up a point from their first two games.
Canada join hosts Qatar as the first teams to be eliminated from the 2022 edition of football’s showpiece tournament. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

First Shaolin Temple in Zambia holds ceremony to...

February 2, 2022

FC Barcelona announces agreement to sign Lewandowski from...

July 17, 2022

Real Madrid seals its 35th LaLiga title with...

May 1, 2022

Barcelona confirms ‘principal of agreement’ to sign Brazilian...

July 13, 2022

Preview: El Clasico the big game, but plenty...

October 14, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo: My problems with Manchester United will...

November 21, 2022

Botswana does well in the world martial arts...

April 11, 2022

Atletico win Madrid derby to move closer to...

May 9, 2022

Cameroonian, Comorian presidents discuss boosting bilateral relations, football...

January 11, 2022

Clinical Villareal eliminate Bayern from UEFA Champions League

April 13, 2022