Kramaric nets brace as Croatia eliminate Canada

DOHA, Nov. 27 — Andrej Kramaric scored twice as Croatia came from behind to beat Canada 4-1 on Sunday, a result that eliminated the Maple Leafs from the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies gave Canada the lead with a second-minute header, before Kramaric and Marko Livaja struck within eight minutes to hand Croatia the lead just before halftime.

Kramaric and Lovro Majer added two late goals as Croatia moved to top of Group F, ahead of Morocco on goal difference. Belgium are third, and Canada are last, having failed to pick up a point from their first two games.

Canada join hosts Qatar as the first teams to be eliminated from the 2022 edition of football’s showpiece tournament. (Xinhua)