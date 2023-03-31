Trending Now
Namibia coach Collin Benjamin visits Kaizer Chiefs for partnership talks
SPORTS

Namibia coach Collin Benjamin visits Kaizer Chiefs for partnership talks

March 31, 2023

Staff Writer

JOHANNESBURG, March 31  —  South African football giants, Kaizer Chiefs, are set to resume their DStv Premiership campaign after the international break with a match against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday. The team will be looking to continue their winning streak before the league’s interruption.

In the meantime, Namibia national team coach, Collin Benjamin, paid a visit to the Kaizer Chiefs’ headquarters, Naturena, for a meeting with the team’s Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Junior, and Head of Youth and Technical, Molefi Ntseki. This visit came after Benjamin’s team secured a memorable 2-1 victory over Cameroon in a 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Dobsonville Stadium, which took them to the top of Group C.

Motaung Junior warmly welcomed Benjamin and applauded his team’s victory over the Indomitable Lions. Benjamin was impressed with the facilities at the Chief’s village, stating that he is “so impressed with the facilities and what has been built here in Naturena. It is inspiring to see. Hopefully, the targets that we want to reach with Kaizer Chiefs in terms of cooperation and exchange will materialize soon”.

Chiefs have had several Namibian players play for the team, and Benjamin spoke about the love for Chiefs in Namibia, saying, “I would not be lying if I said that half of Namibia are Kaizer Chiefs fans. Me, myself, watching Doctor Khumalo, Thabo Mooki’s and all our countrymen playing here, I had to support Chiefs”.

It is positive to see teams collaborating, and it seems that both Kaizer Chiefs and the Namibia national team have a lot to gain from this partnership. This visit highlights the need for collaboration between different teams from around the continent, and hopefully, it can lead to a fruitful relationship between the two teams.  – Namibia Daily News

