Home NationalSports World’s longest single-stage mountain bike race begins in Namibia
Sports

December 11, 2021

WINDHOEK, Dec. 11 — Namibia’s Desert Dash officially began Friday as international and local cyclists race from the capital Windhoek to the coastal town of Swakopmund is one of Namibia’s biggest sporting events.
Hundreds of cyclists, their support teams, families, and cycling fans will meet at Swakopmund during the Nedbank Desert Dash from December 10 to 11, with their spending power expected to boost the economy at the coast. Businesses have been hard hit by the slowdown caused by the decline in tourist numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nedbank Namibia’s Public Relations officer Selma Kaulinge said, “This year’s event comes at a time when the tourism industry at the coast needs visitors. The pandemic slowed the growth of the Namibian economy and tourism, one of the main sectors at the coast, was hard hit. Through the Desert Dash, it will play a role in restoring to the local tourism industry.”
Kaulinge said the event attracts both local and international cyclists this year from Namibia, South Africa, Malawi, the United States, Germany, Portugal, Britain, France, Serbia, Canada, Ireland, Belgium, and Botswana.
The Nedbank Desert Dash is the longest single-stage mountain bike race in the world, covering over 363km between Windhoek and Swakopmund across the Khomas Hochland and through the Namib Desert in 24 hours.
All cyclists had to present a negative COVID-19 test in order to take part in this year’s event.  (Xinhua)

